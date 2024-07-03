Search

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds key talks with Uzbek President at SCO summit

09:40 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The leaders discussed various aspects of their bilateral relationship, including trade, connectivity, defense, security, and cultural cooperation. They reiterated their commitment to strengthening these ties.

Both leaders agreed that Uzbekistan serves as a crucial transit point for expanding trade in the region. They explored various facilities available to capitalize on this strategic position. Additionally, discussions were held on linking Karachi Port with Termez to enhance trade between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's desire for a prosperous Central Asia and improved regional connectivity. The leaders expressed confidence that the implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement and the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement would further boost bilateral trade and economic relations.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their joint commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. The completion of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project was another key topic of discussion.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to foster regional stability and economic development, marking a significant step in the cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Gold & Silver

02:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294.3 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.15 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

