Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif holds key talks with Uzbek President at SCO summit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting took place in Astana, Kazakhstan. The leaders discussed various aspects of their bilateral relationship, including trade, connectivity, defense, security, and cultural cooperation. They reiterated their commitment to strengthening these ties.

Both leaders agreed that Uzbekistan serves as a crucial transit point for expanding trade in the region. They explored various facilities available to capitalize on this strategic position. Additionally, discussions were held on linking Karachi Port with Termez to enhance trade between the two countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan's desire for a prosperous Central Asia and improved regional connectivity. The leaders expressed confidence that the implementation of the Preferential Trade Agreement and the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement would further boost bilateral trade and economic relations.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their joint commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. The completion of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project was another key topic of discussion.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to foster regional stability and economic development, marking a significant step in the cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.