Search

Lifestyle

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her dressing style 'indecent'

10:26 PM | 3 Jul, 2024
khalil ur rehman qamar and saba qamar

Renowned Pakistani playwright, director, and poet Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has announced that he will not work with the talented actress Saba Qamar, following his previous refusal to work with Mahira Khan.

In a recent podcast, the host asked Qamar if there were any actresses he would never cast in his dramas. Qamar responded by saying that he would not cast Saba Qamar in any of his projects due to her choice of attire, which he described as "indecent" and contrary to his standards.

"There is no doubt that Saba Qamar is a brilliant actress, and she has performed excellently in one of my dramas in the past," Qamar stated. "However, the kind of clothes she wears now are against our culture and values."

Qamar acknowledged that wearing such clothes is Saba Qamar's personal choice, and he respects her right to dress as she pleases. However, he emphasized his right to choose who he works with based on his own criteria.

He further mentioned that actors like Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui are at the top of his list of people he would like to work with repeatedly.

It is noteworthy that in the past, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had come under fire from the showbiz community, including Mahira Khan, for using inappropriate language against Marvi Sarmad during a TV program discussing the Aurat March. Following Mahira Khan's criticism, Qamar stated that he would never forgive Mahira and would never cast her in any of his dramas.

Lifestyle

10:26 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her ...

03:13 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

‘Which other things u lick like ice cream’: Mariyam Nafees ...

11:03 AM | 3 Jul, 2024

Neha Malik's new bold pictures at beach set internet on fire

11:51 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Hareem Farooq's latest social media post stirs dating rumours

07:27 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan faces Rs. 18 crore defamation lawsuit for song ...

12:32 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Did Khalid al Ameri get engaged to Tamil actress after his divorce?

Lifestyle

12:43 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Mahira Khan trolled for wearing 'revealing attire' in new bold ...

03:11 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed’s workout video goes viral

09:34 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Anoushey Ashraf ties the knot

01:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Ali Sethi's 'Happy Pride' post stirs controversy on social media  

11:25 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Indian actress suffering from stage 3 breast cancer goes straight to ...

08:55 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Minal Khan responds to marriage proposal from fan

Advertisement

Latest

10:26 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her dressing style 'indecent'

Gold & Silver

02:36 PM | 3 Jul, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 3 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294.3 297.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.15 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.22 748.22
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.71 916.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.70

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: