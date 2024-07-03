Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar refuses to work with Saba Qamar, calls her dressing style 'indecent'

Renowned Pakistani playwright, director, and poet Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has announced that he will not work with the talented actress Saba Qamar, following his previous refusal to work with Mahira Khan.

In a recent podcast, the host asked Qamar if there were any actresses he would never cast in his dramas. Qamar responded by saying that he would not cast Saba Qamar in any of his projects due to her choice of attire, which he described as "indecent" and contrary to his standards.

"There is no doubt that Saba Qamar is a brilliant actress, and she has performed excellently in one of my dramas in the past," Qamar stated. "However, the kind of clothes she wears now are against our culture and values."

Qamar acknowledged that wearing such clothes is Saba Qamar's personal choice, and he respects her right to dress as she pleases. However, he emphasized his right to choose who he works with based on his own criteria.

He further mentioned that actors like Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui are at the top of his list of people he would like to work with repeatedly.

It is noteworthy that in the past, Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar had come under fire from the showbiz community, including Mahira Khan, for using inappropriate language against Marvi Sarmad during a TV program discussing the Aurat March. Following Mahira Khan's criticism, Qamar stated that he would never forgive Mahira and would never cast her in any of his dramas.