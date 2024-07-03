Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'sunset pool date' picture goes viral

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently indulging in leisure and recreation post their wedding, capturing attention on social media with their picturesque moments.

Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2023, continues to be a focal point of media interest even days after the ceremony.

Sharing precious moments on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha delighted her followers by sharing cherished moments with her admirers. Recently, the actress shared several photos on her Instagram story, capturing the newlywed couple frolicking in the pool.

In these beautiful sunset moments, Sonakshi is seen resting her hand on her husband's shoulder in the pool, while Zaheer captures these moments behind the camera.

It is important to note that despite their seven-year courtship, Sonakshi and Zaheer's interfaith marriage has faced considerable criticism. While the Sinha and Rathore families have welcomed this union, the absence of Sonakshi's brothers has raised questions.

Sonakshi's brothers have been using social media to provide clarifications, but despite their efforts, the Indian media continues to refute all claims.