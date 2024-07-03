Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's 'sunset pool date' picture goes viral

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are currently indulging in leisure and recreation post their wedding, capturing attention on social media with their picturesque moments.
Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act on June 23, 2023, continues to be a focal point of media interest even days after the ceremony.
Sharing precious moments on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha delighted her followers by sharing cherished moments with her admirers. Recently, the actress shared several photos on her Instagram story, capturing the newlywed couple frolicking in the pool.
In these beautiful sunset moments, Sonakshi is seen resting her hand on her husband's shoulder in the pool, while Zaheer captures these moments behind the camera.
It is important to note that despite their seven-year courtship, Sonakshi and Zaheer's interfaith marriage has faced considerable criticism. While the Sinha and Rathore families have welcomed this union, the absence of Sonakshi's brothers has raised questions.
Sonakshi's brothers have been using social media to provide clarifications, but despite their efforts, the Indian media continues to refute all claims.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 3, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.75 while British Pound rate is 350 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.15.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.15
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
