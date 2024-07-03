Pakistan advances to quarter-finals in Riyadh's Asian Snooker Championship

In the ongoing Asian Team Snooker Championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has secured a place in the quarter-finals after defeating Myanmar 3-0 in their second match.

According to the received information, the national team, comprising Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir, previously suffered a 0-3 defeat against the host Saudi Arabia in their first match of the pre-quarterfinals in the championship being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Eighteen teams are participating in the championship, which will continue until July 5, including three teams from Saudi Arabia.