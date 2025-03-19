Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shahid Afridi slams Pakistan’s selection for New Zealand tour

KARACHI – Former Test captain Shahid Afridi lashed out at the national team’s selection for the New Zealand tour, criticizing the changes made to the squad.

Speaking to the media at a local hotel, Afridi said that continuous cricket leads to player fatigue and rest should be given, whether it’s Babar Azam or anyone else. He questioned why 10 to 11 first-class players were sent on the tour.

Afridi criticized the selection strategy, saying pacers were included where spinners were needed. He also pointed out that former captain and batting coach Mohammad Yousuf was teaching players how to play off-spin, which should not be done at the national team level. He lamented that talented players like Usman Khan and Mohammad Hasnain were being sidelined for too long.

He emphasized that Pakistan cricket needs not just a permanent coach but also a permanent PCB chairman. Afridi also commented on captaincy decisions, saying Babar Azam was given ample opportunities, while Mohammad Rizwan was only given six months.

Afridi stressed that Pakistan’s national team is not a place for learning; a proper system is needed like other countries. He called for strong bench strength, stating that the team should not struggle in Shaheen Afridi’s absence. He concluded by saying that while big shots are exciting, batters must also focus on singles and doubles rather than just trying to play like Shahid Afridi.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

