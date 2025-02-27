Pakistan hope to end Winless Streak in Champions Trophy against Bangladesh today

RAWALPINDI – Beleaguered Pakistan will be in action to salvage some pride as they face Bangladesh in their final match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. With no chance of moving from here, Rizwan-led squad is determined to end their winless run and avoid finishing their tournament without a single victory.

Having lost both of their previous encounters—first to New Zealand and then high octane clash with India — Pakistan lands in hot waters in the unfortunate position of being eliminated from the tournament. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan and other players openly mentioned mistakes as the squad failed to clinch a single win.

Despite the early exit, pressure remains on Men in Green to finish the campaign on a high note in front of their home crowd. The team has been struggling with consistency, but this match offers an opportunity to secure a win and restore some pride.

The situation is no different for Bangladesh as they also lost both their opening matches and struggling with inconsistent batting. Like Pakistan, they are aiming to avoid finishing at the bottom of Group A. This encounter promises to be a crucial battle for both teams, even though neither can progress further in the competition.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana

Fans are also ready for wash out game as rain is expected to disrupt match in Rawalpindi. The forecast predicts over 80pc chance of steady rain around toss time.

As Shaheens and Bengal Tigers have been eliminated from the competition, this match holds vital importance for their respective pride.