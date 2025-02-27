Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Another Pakistani man gets death sentence in blasphemy case

LAHORE – Another Pakistani national has been awarded a death sentence for committing blasphemy against key Islamic figures, and religious practices.

The sessions court announced the verdict against the man facing a case for insulting religious sentiments and mocking key personalities of Islam. A right-wing party lodged the case at Shahdara Town police station under Sections 295A and 295C against the accused.

The complaint alleged man of burning religious symbols, and using blasphemous language in presence. The culprit was formally indicted in early 2021, and sentenced to death by hanging, with an additional fine of half million.

The convict will serve six additional months in prison before being eligible for release, if he fails to pay the fine. The sentence is set to be served at Lahore’s Camp Jail, and a reference will be sent to the Lahore High Court for confirmation of the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Pakistani man, Sajid Ali, who was sentenced to death for blasphemy, acquitted by the Lahore High Court (LHC). He was arrested five years ago for making derogatory remarks about religious figures in Attock and was charged under Sections 295-C and 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The defense argued that the case lacked evidence and was based on inconsistent witness testimonies. The LHC reviewed the case and found the evidence insufficient, leading to his acquittal.

Police official shoots dead blasphemy suspect in custody in Quetta

