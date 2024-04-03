PIA denies involvement of ground staff in Hina Sani's drug case in Canada

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) rejected reports suggesting ground staff's involvement in the detention of air hostess Hina Sani at Toronto Airport.
The spokesperson for the country's national flag carrier turned down claims linking two ground staff members to the incident, ruling out speculations peddled by media reports.
The airline said Faiza Javed, who was allegedly involved in the case, is not PIA employee in Canada. The spokesperson emphasized that reports of airline's involvement in Hina Sani's detention in Canada are baseless.
It also hinted at legal action to defend its repute against alleged propaganda.
PIA issued a clarification as the airline cabin crew was arrested as authorities found methamphetamine in her shoes. The air hostess of the national air carrier, was held for the second time for possession of the banned substance.
The accused is set for court appearance soon. During the investigation, Hina Sani named two other PIA officials in Toronto, Faiza Javed and Jameel, as accomplices, both undergoing extensive questioning.
Hina was first initially detained for carrying multiple passports but was later released. She however remains suspended from her airline duties.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in the open market on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.45 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 76.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.45
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.4
|748.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.55
|913.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.17
|731.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.