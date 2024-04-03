PIA denies involvement of ground staff in Hina Sani's drug case in Canada

LAHORE – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) rejected reports suggesting ground staff's involvement in the detention of air hostess Hina Sani at Toronto Airport.

The spokesperson for the country's national flag carrier turned down claims linking two ground staff members to the incident, ruling out speculations peddled by media reports.

The airline said Faiza Javed, who was allegedly involved in the case, is not PIA employee in Canada. The spokesperson emphasized that reports of airline's involvement in Hina Sani's detention in Canada are baseless.

It also hinted at legal action to defend its repute against alleged propaganda.

PIA issued a clarification as the airline cabin crew was arrested as authorities found methamphetamine in her shoes. The air hostess of the national air carrier, was held for the second time for possession of the banned substance.

The accused is set for court appearance soon. During the investigation, Hina Sani named two other PIA officials in Toronto, Faiza Javed and Jameel, as accomplices, both undergoing extensive questioning.

Hina was first initially detained for carrying multiple passports but was later released. She however remains suspended from her airline duties.