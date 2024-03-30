PIA suspends Hina Sani after her arrest by Canadian authorities in passport fraud case

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has taken action against its flight attendant Hina Sani who was briefly held at Toronto Airport for carrying passports not issued to her for international travel.
Hina Sani, a member of cabin crew, was arrested in Toronto on PIA Flight PK-789. Canadian immigration authorities confiscated multiple passports from her on Friday.
The action was taken after Sani put the country’s flag carrier in bad light due to several scandals.
The crew member, along with two others from the same flight, was initially detained but later released after investigations. PIA management shortly suspended crew member and stated that further action would be taken based on the Canadian customs' investigation report.
PIA spokesperson told media that the airline was cooperating with Canadian authorities and that the suspended crew member would face additional departmental and legal actions based on the inquiry report.
The crew members are expected to return to Pakistan over the weekend.
PIA crew member brought a bad name to Pakistan as last month another air hostess Maryam Raza slipped away in Canada.
Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
