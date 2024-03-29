PIA air hostess arrested at Toronto airport

KARACHI – An air hostess of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was arrested at Toronto International Airport in Canada for possessing prohibited items. .

The flight attendant identified as Hina Sani was detained after she reached there on a flight from Lahore here the other day.

Reports said the flight attendant of PIA’s flight no 789 was took into custody after illegal passports were recovered from her possession.

The detained flight attendant is a relative for famous Pakistani singer and she is herself a social media model.

It should be noted that traveling with passports other than one's own is an international crime.