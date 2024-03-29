PM Shehbaz bans red carpet for ministers, govt officials

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has imposed a ban on use of red carpets laid out for protocol in all government functions.

Reports said the premier has expressed displeasure over the use of red carpets for the federal ministers and other government officials.

He has directed that red carpets will not be used to give protocol to federal ministers and government officials. He added that red carpets will also be used for diplomatic events.

The Cabinet Division has issued a notification in this regard.

The red carpet is a long, red floor covering that is put down for an important or famous person when they go on an official visit or attend a special event