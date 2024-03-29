In historic first, PM Shehbaz snubs finance minister to add foreign minister to CCI

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ignored Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while reconstituting the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Friday as he replaced him with the foreign minister in the committee.

This is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been named in the CCI, a prime body that decides the matters upon which the Centre and provinces are at the odds.

President Asif Ali Zardari, on the advice of the prime minister, has constituted the eight-member CCI under Article 153 of the Constitution.

PM Shehbaz will head the CCI while all four chief ministers are among the council’s members.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Safron Minister Amir Muqam are also member of the country’s largest decision-making forum.