In historic first, PM Shehbaz snubs finance minister to add foreign minister to CCI

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ignored Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb while reconstituting the Council of Common Interests (CCI) on Friday as he replaced him with the foreign minister in the committee.
This is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has been named in the CCI, a prime body that decides the matters upon which the Centre and provinces are at the odds.
President Asif Ali Zardari, on the advice of the prime minister, has constituted the eight-member CCI under Article 153 of the Constitution.
PM Shehbaz will head the CCI while all four chief ministers are among the council’s members.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Safron Minister Amir Muqam are also member of the country’s largest decision-making forum.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.3
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.46
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.30
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
