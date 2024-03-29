14 holidays for schools in KP on account of Spring break, Eidul Fitr

PESHAWAR – Students in Khyber Paktunkhwar would observed two-week-long holidays on account of spring break and Eidul Fitr holidays, starting from April 1.

The provincial government has announced a week-long spring vacations for all public and private educational institutions across the province.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the schools will remain closed from April 1 to 8.

As Eid ul Fitr 2024 is expected to fall on April 10, the provincial government is expected to declare public holidays from 9th to 14th.

It means students in the northwestern province will get 14 consecutive days off.

The spring holidays have been announced for students only as administration staff and teachers will attend the schools for new admissions.