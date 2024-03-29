Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

US President Biden felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM role

04:46 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
US President Biden felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM role
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – US President Joe Biden on Friday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Biden extended the felicitation in his first letter to the newly-elected prime minister. He called partnership between Pakistan and US crucial for global and people’s safety. 

Biden stressed on a need to work together to deal with important challenges, besides calling for strengthen cooperation in various fields, including education, healthcare and climate change.  

We will continue to support Pakistan in recovering from the devastating effects of the 2022 floods through sustainable agricultural development, water management, and aid, Biden said in the letter.

More to follow…

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

05:27 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

42 Syrian soldiers killed in largest Israeli attack since Oct 7

04:46 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

US President Biden felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM role

04:19 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

14 holidays for schools in KP on account of Spring break, Eidul Fitr

03:32 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz bans red carpet for ministers, govt officials

03:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

In historic first, PM Shehbaz snubs finance minister to add foreign ...

Most viewed

10:02 AM | 28 Mar, 2024

Man strangles sister to death in front of family members in Pakistan ...

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

05:14 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

09:31 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

What is Blue Passport that Pakistani govt will issue to high ...

07:46 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

High tax payers to get blue passports, confirms PM Shehbaz

10:41 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

ICJ comes to starving Palestinians' rescue

Advertisement

Latest

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on 29 March, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.3 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro moves down to 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.3 281.05
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.46
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.30 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: