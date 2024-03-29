US President Biden felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PM role

ISLAMABAD – US President Joe Biden on Friday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Biden extended the felicitation in his first letter to the newly-elected prime minister. He called partnership between Pakistan and US crucial for global and people’s safety.

Biden stressed on a need to work together to deal with important challenges, besides calling for strengthen cooperation in various fields, including education, healthcare and climate change.

We will continue to support Pakistan in recovering from the devastating effects of the 2022 floods through sustainable agricultural development, water management, and aid, Biden said in the letter.

