PCB working to hire two foreign coaches

Web Desk
05:11 PM | 29 Mar, 2024
PCB working to hire two foreign coaches
Source: File photos

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to hire separate coaches for the Test, One Day and T20 teams.

According to sources, PCB’s negotiations with foreign coaches have entered the final phase. Former South African cricketer Gary Kristen and former Australian fast bowler Jason Gillespie are currently in talks with the PCB for the position of coaches.

Sources say that Jason Gillespie may take up the job in case of unavailability of Gary Kirsten. However, the PCB is in contact with Gary Kirsten for the job.

Besides foreign coaches, the PCB is also in talks with the support staff. Also, the PCB is in touch with some Pakistani coaches for the job and these negotiations will be finalized in the next few days.

It is worth mentioning here that the PCB has decided to reinstate former skipper Babar Azam as captain of the T20 squad.

Gary Kirsten, a South African cricket coach and former batsman, has coached the Indian cricket team as well as the South African cricket team. He was a member of the South Africa team that won the 1998 ICC KnockOut Trophy, the only ICC trophy the country has won till date.

On the other hand, Jason Gillespie is an Australian cricket coach and former cricketer who played all three formats of the game during his cricketing career. A right-arm fast bowler, he was also a competent lower-order batsman whose unbeaten 201 in his last Test match is the highest score by a night-watchman in international cricket.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

