Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

KARACHI – Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 1 on account of Youm-e-Ali across the province.

The provincial government has issued a notification in this regard. Youm-e-Ali is observed on 21st of Ramadan.

Youm e Ali Holiday 2024

The Youm e Ali holiday will be observed in Sindh on April 1, 2024 (Monday).

A day earlier, the provincial government has announced the public holiday on April 4 on the occasion of the death anniversary of former prime minister and late Pakistan Pakistan Peoples (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

A notification was also issued in this regard, stating: "The Government of Sindh has been pleased to declare 4th April, 2024 (Thursday) as Public Holiday on occasion of 45th Martyrdom anniversary of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Ex-Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan throughout the Province of Sindh."

All government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the provincial government except those engaged in essential services will remain closed on April 4, it said.