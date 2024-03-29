Ali Nasir Rizvi replaces Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as Islamabad IGP

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has removed Dr Akbar Nasir Khan as inspector general of police, Islamabad, on Friday.

Khan has been asked to report to the Establishment Division. The government has replaced him with senior police official Ali Nasir Rizvi.

Rizvi has served as SSP Operations, DPO Kasur, DIG Operations Lahore and other key postings during his services.

Meanwhile, the Establishment Division has also appointed Khurram Agha as new secretary interior.

This is the first major reshuffling since the PML-N led coalition formed government in Centre after Feb 8 general elections.