Search

Pakistan

11 caught cheating in English paper for Matric in Lahore

02:59 PM | 5 Mar, 2024
11 caught cheating in English paper for Matric in Lahore
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Authorities have held 11 candidates during English compulsory paper for matric examination 2024 in Lahore over cheating and using other illegal means.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore conducted the English paper on Monday when five of them were caught for impersonating as another candidate. Remaining were apprehended for cheating during the examination.  

An official of the board told media that strict measures have been taken to curb cheating and other malpractices during the examination.

He said the incident of catching 11 candidates proved the high-level of vigilance during the papers, adding that no one will be allowed to involve in such activities.

The head of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has called for taking stringent measures to ensure the transparency in the exams.

He said all officials, who are conducting the examination, have been directed to submit daily reports regarding the examinations.

BISE Lahore Matric date sheet 2024

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

02:59 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

11 caught cheating in English paper for Matric in Lahore

01:02 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Pakistani govt appoints Lt. Gen (retd) Chiragh Haider as secretary ...

12:08 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Twitter(X) outage in Pakistan: Court issues notices to PTA, info ...

11:13 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Massive fire breaks out in foam shops on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road

10:24 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Ahmadiyya community leader murdered in Bahawalpur

09:52 AM | 5 Mar, 2024

Pakistan bans pharma companies’ sponsored foreign tours for doctors

Pakistan

07:21 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

FIR filed against people who harassed woman in Arabic print shirt in ...

10:21 AM | 3 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for the second time

06:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Two Pakistanis named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful ...

09:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Another love story – 68 years old British woman falls in love with ...

04:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Who is next PM? Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub’s nomination papers ...

04:21 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Slip of tongue: Shehbaz Sharif 'humbled to be elected as Leader of ...

Advertisement

Latest

03:05 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Australia to relax visa restrictions for ASEAN countries in major reform

Gold & Silver

05:16 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pak Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 5 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.69 750.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.12 914.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.05 318.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: