11 caught cheating in English paper for Matric in Lahore

LAHORE – Authorities have held 11 candidates during English compulsory paper for matric examination 2024 in Lahore over cheating and using other illegal means.

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore conducted the English paper on Monday when five of them were caught for impersonating as another candidate. Remaining were apprehended for cheating during the examination.

An official of the board told media that strict measures have been taken to curb cheating and other malpractices during the examination.

He said the incident of catching 11 candidates proved the high-level of vigilance during the papers, adding that no one will be allowed to involve in such activities.

The head of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has called for taking stringent measures to ensure the transparency in the exams.

He said all officials, who are conducting the examination, have been directed to submit daily reports regarding the examinations.