'If you can hold talks with Taliban, why not with Altaf Hussain?' asks Aamir Liaquat (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Husain, a lawmaker of the ruling PTI and famous TV personality, believes that Pakistani authorities should start negotiations with Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, who is banned in the country over his anti-state rants.

Addressing a rally to mark the Muhajir Culture Day in the port city, Aamir Liaquat asked: “If you can hold negotiations with the Taliban, then why not engage in talks with Altaf Hussain."

MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Muhammad Hussain, disgruntled MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar and Dr Saleem Haider, leader of the Mohajir Ittehad Tehreek, were also present on the occasion.

The Pakistani government and the TTP engaged in talks in last few months, subsequently reaching a month-long ceasefire agreement in November. However, the Pakistani Taliban unilaterally ended the truce in November.

The televangelist’s statement made the charged crowd raise slogans, with some political leaders present on the stage appreciating him.

Shedding light on the sacrifices rendered by the Muhajir community, he urged people: “Don’t forget who has given you an ideology,” apparently referring to Altaf Hussain. He said the Muhajir community was proud of its history and identity.

Other speakers also maintained that their forefathers had to give up their regional languages for the sake of the land of Pakistan.