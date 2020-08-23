‘Micro smart lockdown’ imposed in Punjab after increase in Covid-19 cases

LAHORE - ‘Micro smart lockdowns’ has been imposed for 14 days in different areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, starting from Sunday night.

A total of 19 areas of Lahore, two in Gujranwala, and three in Rawalpindi will come under lockdown. The entry and exit points will be patrolled by the police, Punjab's health department said on Sunday.

Specific households where COVID-19 cases have been reported, small neighborhoods, and building complexes will be sealed. The decision was taken after an increase in cases was noted in the areas.

Lahore’s 19,538 residents, Rawalpindi’s 947, and Gujranwala’s 53 people will be under lockdown. The police have been given the responsibility to make sure order is maintained in the said areas.

Punjab has so far reported more than 96,000 confirmed cases of the virus. The federal government has prepared standard operating procedures for the micro smart lockdowns.

Under these SOPs, only shops or houses with a coronavirus patient would be locked down. The whole area or the shopping mall would not have to be sealed.