Shehbaz Sharif vacates Prime Minister House

ISLAMABAD – Hours after Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar was named the 8th caretaker prime minister of Pakistan on Saturday, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vacated the Prime Minister House.

President Arif Alvi has signed the summary seeking approval for appointment of Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, a leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and member of the Senate of Pakistan, as the caretaker prime minister of Pakistan.

Before leaving the Prime Minister House along with his personal belongings, Shehbaz Sharif had a farewell meeting the PM House staff. According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif will be given a guard of honour at the Prime Minister House on Sunday.

On the other hand, Kakar has been given the protocol of interim prime minister and security personnel have been deployed at his house. According to sources, Kakar will take oath as caretaker prime minister of Pakistan on August 14.