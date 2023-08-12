Sara Ali Khan celebrates 28th birthday with friends and family

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood diva, Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday.
She was spotted cutting her birthday cake accompanied by her mother and brother and close friends. In a video posted by her friend Palak Mistry, the actress can be seen playfully grappling with the cake's candles, revealing a side of her that's impervious to fear—unless it's her birthday cake! Palak humorously captioned the video, "This girl isn't afraid of anyone, except her birthday cake."
Warm wishes poured in from near and far, with even Kareena Kapoor Khan joining in the celebration. Sharing a nostalgic snapshot of a young Sara feeding her father, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena bestowed her blessings, writing, "Happy birthday, beautiful @Saraalikhan95. May your year ahead be nothing short of fantastic."
Ananya Panday, Sara's confidante and co-star, took to social media to express her admiration, applauding Sara's candid authenticity. Ananya posted a cherished snapshot of the two and lovingly shared, "Happy birthday, partner! With you, 'What you see is what you get,' and you always speak your truth. Unapologetically you. These are my favourite things about you. Stay wonderfully mad, Sara. Love you."
Joined by a star-studded chorus, Anushka Sharma, Aanand L Rai, Radhika Madan, and her 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' co-star Vicky Kaushal, among other friends, united to shower Sara with heartfelt birthday wishes, making her special day truly unforgettable.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 12, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a decline on Saturday, reflecting the negative trend observed in the global market.
As per data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the value of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs600 per tola and Rs514 per 10 grams, settling at Rs221,800 and Rs190,158, respectively.
Concurrently, the international market saw a decrease of $4 in the price of gold, settling at $1,914 per ounce.
On the previous day, bullion prices hovered near a one-month low and were headed for their third consecutive weekly drop due to the strengthening of the dollar and bond yields following a report showing an increase in US producer prices in July.
In the local market, the price of gold has displayed volatility amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty, elevated inflation, and in tandem with developments in the global market. People often opt to purchase gold during such periods as a safe investment and a hedge against uncertainties.
Association-provided data indicated that the price of silver remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola and Rs2,357.68 per 10 grams.
