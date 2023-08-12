Search

Sara Ali Khan celebrates 28th birthday with friends and family

Web Desk 08:59 PM | 12 Aug, 2023
Sara Ali Khan celebrates 28th birthday with friends and family
Source: Sara Ali Khan (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Bollywood diva, Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 28th birthday.

She was spotted cutting her birthday cake accompanied by her mother and brother and close friends. In a video posted by her friend Palak Mistry, the actress can be seen playfully grappling with the cake's candles, revealing a side of her that's impervious to fear—unless it's her birthday cake! Palak humorously captioned the video, "This girl isn't afraid of anyone, except her birthday cake."

Warm wishes poured in from near and far, with even Kareena Kapoor Khan joining in the celebration. Sharing a nostalgic snapshot of a young Sara feeding her father, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena bestowed her blessings, writing, "Happy birthday, beautiful @Saraalikhan95. May your year ahead be nothing short of fantastic."

Ananya Panday, Sara's confidante and co-star, took to social media to express her admiration, applauding Sara's candid authenticity. Ananya posted a cherished snapshot of the two and lovingly shared, "Happy birthday, partner! With you, 'What you see is what you get,' and you always speak your truth. Unapologetically you. These are my favourite things about you. Stay wonderfully mad, Sara. Love you."

Joined by a star-studded chorus, Anushka Sharma, Aanand L Rai, Radhika Madan, and her 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' co-star Vicky Kaushal, among other friends, united to shower Sara with heartfelt birthday wishes, making her special day truly unforgettable.

