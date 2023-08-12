Tabish Hashmi says he pranked, isn't leaving comedy show

In a brilliant twist, comedian Tabish Hashmi has playfully debunked the swirling speculations about his replacement as the host of the popular talk show Hasna Mana Hai.

Netizens were taken aback upon hearing that Ahmed Ali Butt was set to step into the shoes of the show's host on Geo TV, triggering a wave of outrage regarding his departure.

As the truth unfolds, the entire episode has been unveiled as a meticulously crafted prank, masterminded by none other than Tabish himself. The Hasna Mana Hai maestro extended his apologies to his viewers and playfully disclosed that Ahmed Ali Butt is slated to be his forthcoming guest.

In a light-hearted and entertaining exchange with his audience, Hashmi charmingly dissected the prank, reaffirming his unwavering presence as the show's host. He informed everyone that Butt would later be a guest in the upcoming episode.

A short while ago, he had ingeniously duped everyone into believing he was on the brink of bidding adieu to Geo.