Search

LifestylePakistan

Tabish Hashmi quits famous comedy show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’

Ahmed Ali Butt to host show being watched by millions

Web Desk 10:33 AM | 10 Aug, 2023
Tabish Hashmi quits famous comedy show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’
Source: social media

Popular standup comedian Tabish Hashmi bids farewell to his popular comedy show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ and, social media users did not anticipate the news as the show raked up tons of views and topped rating charts.

The 26-year-old hosts the show on the country’s largest broadcaster and the show was said to be a fun and candid gossip show with TV, film, and internet celebs.

On the show, Hashmi interviewed top celebrities like Saba Qamar, Faysal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Hanya Aamir, Nayyar Ejaz, and others.

The outgoing host Tabish Hashmi welcomed Ahmed Ali Butt in a social media post, saying ‘the show is in good hands’.

Hashmi, remained part of several comedy shows including To Be Honest. The pattern of Hasna Mana Hai is although a bit different from other comedy shows aired in on local media channels.

Hasna Mana Hai was a major hit as the show hit one billion digital views, showing its immense popularity among Pakistanis.

 https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Aug-2022/tabish-hashmi-faces-backlash-for-trolling-minal-khan

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Meera claims 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' initially came her way

07:40 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Kinza Hashmi to feature in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's music video with Indian actor

04:01 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Salman Khan's 'barbie-inspired' pants steal show at Arbaaz Khan's birthday bash

06:51 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Shaista Lodhi under fire for dancing with Momin Saqib on live show

10:32 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Asim Abbasi to direct an episode of 'The Famous Five' series

06:50 PM | 31 Jul, 2023

Sahir Lodhi speaks candidly about his show ratings

07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Rupee largely stable against dollar in interbank

10:49 AM | 10 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 9 August 2023

09:04 AM | 9 Aug, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee largely stable against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar during the opening hours of trading on Thursday.

Before noon, the local currency was being quoted at 287.45, with a slight drop of Rs0.02, in the inter-bank market.

Earlier this week, the embattled rupee shows resistance against the greenback and appreciated 0.16pc to settle at 287.46.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Aug-2023/pakistani-rupee-gains-against-us-dollar

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: