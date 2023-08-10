Popular standup comedian Tabish Hashmi bids farewell to his popular comedy show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ and, social media users did not anticipate the news as the show raked up tons of views and topped rating charts.

The 26-year-old hosts the show on the country’s largest broadcaster and the show was said to be a fun and candid gossip show with TV, film, and internet celebs.

On the show, Hashmi interviewed top celebrities like Saba Qamar, Faysal Qureshi, Adnan Siddiqui, Hanya Aamir, Nayyar Ejaz, and others.

The outgoing host Tabish Hashmi welcomed Ahmed Ali Butt in a social media post, saying ‘the show is in good hands’.

Hashmi, remained part of several comedy shows including To Be Honest. The pattern of Hasna Mana Hai is although a bit different from other comedy shows aired in on local media channels.

Hasna Mana Hai was a major hit as the show hit one billion digital views, showing its immense popularity among Pakistanis.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/03-Aug-2022/tabish-hashmi-faces-backlash-for-trolling-minal-khan