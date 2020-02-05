Kashmir Day: COAS Bajwa reiterates Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri brethren

12:36 PM | 5 Feb, 2020
RAWALPINID - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated unwavering support for the Kashmiri brethren and lauded the just struggle of the people of Indian occupied Kashmir for their freedom and right to self-determination on Kashmir Day today.

On the occasion of Kashmir Day, which is being observed across Pakistan, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan will continue playing its role to shake the conscience of the international community.

The COAS said that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also admitted the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir.

The army chief said that Pakistan will continue to raise the voice of Kashmiris, adding that Kashmir Day is being observed to highlight the brutalities that India is committing in the held Valley to curb the rights of the people of Kashmir.

