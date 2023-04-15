2 cops martyred, 4 wounded in attack on Kashmore check post amid ongoing operation

RAHIM YAR KHAN – At least two policemen embraced martyrdom while four others suffered injuries in the ongoing operation against hardcore criminals in the Katcha area of Kashmore.

The law enforcers, identified as Sabir Hussain and Hadi Khan Dhomki, were martyred in an attack on a check post near the Ghelpur area in the Kashmore district on Saturday. Four other police officials, including an SHO, were injured in the attack.

The injured and deceased were moved to a nearest medical facility in Rahim Yar Khan. The dacoits stormed a new checkpost using sophisticated weapons, per reports.

SSP told media that fresh contingents have been dispatched to the remote area to apprehend the armed criminals.

The operation against criminals in Rahim Yar Khan’s Katcha area continued as cops eliminated and arrested many criminals after an exchange of heavy gunfire between the two sides.

During the operation, cops burn and demolished several hideouts of criminals in the rugged terrain. A large area of the Katcha was cleared after a search operation with the help of armored personnel carriers.