Punjab police launch grand operation against hardcore criminals in Katcha

BAHAWALPUR – A grand operation has been launched with at least eleven thousand cops against dacoits in the Katcha area as the armed members become troublemakers for law enforcement agencies.

Katcha region is a rugged terrain and dark forests that have provided criminals a safe haven, the region becomes a hub for criminals who continue to take hostage citizens by tricking them.

Punjab top cop Dr. Usman Anwer is leading the operation with thousands of police personnel. Bahawalpur RPO Rai Babar Saeed, DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, and other senior officials accompanied the Inspector General.

Media reports suggest that a head constable was wounded during the exchange of fire between the police force and dacoits.

رحیم یار خان کچہ کے علاقہ میں ڈاکوؤں کے خلاف پولیس کا گرینڈ آپریشن، آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور خود کچہ میں پولیس کی کمانڈ کر رہے ہیں۔ پولیس اور ڈاکوؤں کے درمیان دو طرفہ فائرنگ کا تبادلہ مسلسل جاری ہے۔ #PunjabPolice #CrimeFighter #KachaOperation #IGPunjab @Rykpolice068 pic.twitter.com/67sCtZUJet — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) April 9, 2023

Meanwhile, armed forces and Sindh police will also help Punjab police as the region falls on both sides of the border region of Punjab and Sindh.

Cops planned to clear at least 15,000 sq/km area and during the clearance operation, police check-posts will be reinstated.

The grand operation was launched as dacoits and gang members managed to dodge small police raids in guise of nature and the landscape of the rugged terrain. In recent years, gangs attacked police and citizens with sophisticated weapons and the latest equipment to evade detention.