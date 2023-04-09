Punjab police launch grand operation against hardcore criminals in Katcha

BAHAWALPUR – A grand operation has been launched with at least eleven thousand cops against dacoits in the Katcha area as the armed members become troublemakers for law enforcement agencies.
Katcha region is a rugged terrain and dark forests that have provided criminals a safe haven, the region becomes a hub for criminals who continue to take hostage citizens by tricking them.
Punjab top cop Dr. Usman Anwer is leading the operation with thousands of police personnel. Bahawalpur RPO Rai Babar Saeed, DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal, and other senior officials accompanied the Inspector General.
Media reports suggest that a head constable was wounded during the exchange of fire between the police force and dacoits.
رحیم یار خان کچہ کے علاقہ میں ڈاکوؤں کے خلاف پولیس کا گرینڈ آپریشن، آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور خود کچہ میں پولیس کی کمانڈ کر رہے ہیں۔ پولیس اور ڈاکوؤں کے درمیان دو طرفہ فائرنگ کا تبادلہ مسلسل جاری ہے۔ #PunjabPolice #CrimeFighter #KachaOperation #IGPunjab @Rykpolice068 pic.twitter.com/67sCtZUJet— Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) April 9, 2023
Meanwhile, armed forces and Sindh police will also help Punjab police as the region falls on both sides of the border region of Punjab and Sindh.
Cops planned to clear at least 15,000 sq/km area and during the clearance operation, police check-posts will be reinstated.
The grand operation was launched as dacoits and gang members managed to dodge small police raids in guise of nature and the landscape of the rugged terrain. In recent years, gangs attacked police and citizens with sophisticated weapons and the latest equipment to evade detention.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 09, 2023 (Sundday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.95
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|63.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs184,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,812 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 196,899.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Karachi
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Quetta
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Attock
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Multan
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,800
|PKR 2652
