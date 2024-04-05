Search

Pakistan

4.5 earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

03:39 PM | 2 Jul, 2024
4.5 earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Earthquake jolted various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday while no damages have been reported so far.

The intensity of the earthquake has been measured as 4.5 magnitude on Richter Scale.  Tremors were felt in Swat, Dir and other parts of the province.

More to follow…

Pakistan

03:39 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

4.5 earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

03:33 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Honda CD 70 Dream price update for July 2024 after budget approval

03:10 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Islamabad court grants bail to Bushra Bibi in £190 million ...

01:16 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani govt ends multiple pensions, limits family payouts amid ...

12:11 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

US diplomats highlight partnership in Pakistan's Agriculture, Dairy ...

11:41 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sends Salawat upon Prophet ...

Pakistan

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

11:45 PM | 30 Jun, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan increased by Rs7.45 per litre

Advertisement

Latest

03:49 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Expo City Dubai to host 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit & Mayors’ Forum

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 2 Jul, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 280.6
Euro EUR 293.4 296.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.01 748.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.98 40.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.27 913.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swiss Franc CHF 26.27 26.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: