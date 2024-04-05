4.5 earthquake jolts parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)