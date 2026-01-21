How much has Pakistan borrowed in external loans over past six months?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has borrowed Rs1,254 billion in external loans over the past six months.

According to official documents, this represents a 29% increase Rs280 billion more compared to the same period last year. Pakistan also received grants worth Rs17.67 billion between July and December.

The documents state that total external financial assistance during July-December stood at Rs1,272 billion. In dollar terms, Pakistan received $4.5 billion in the six-month period, which is $904 million more than in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

According to the documents, Pakistan had received $3.6 billion in the first six months of the last fiscal year. The loans received from the IMF during this period are in addition to this amount. Over the six months, non-project aid amounted to Rs785 billion, project aid stood at Rs487 billion, while Rs458.72 billion was obtained as budget support.

The documents further reveal that Saudi Arabia provided Pakistan with an oil facility worth Rs170 billion, while the Islamic Development Bank extended loans of Rs137 billion. Pakistan also received Rs487 billion under project aid.

The documents state that the target for external borrowing in the current fiscal year is Rs4,507 billion.