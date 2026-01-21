ICC rejects Bangladesh’s security concerns, says T20 World Cup will proceed as scheduled in India

DUBAI – The ICC has rejected Bangladeshs reservations regarding the T20 World Cup, stating that the tournament will be held according to the scheduled plan.

According to an ICC statement, Bangladeshs matches will be played in India as originally planned.

The ICC said the decision was taken after a security review during a board meeting, adding that the assessment found no threat to Bangladeshi players, media personnel, officials, or fans at any venue in India.

No financial loss if Bangladesh does not participate in World Cup in India: BCB member

The statement said board members believe it is not feasible to change the tournament schedule so close to the event. The ICC also said it has continued to share the events security plan with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Meanwhile, a cricket website has claimed that if the Bangladesh cricket team refuses to travel to India for the World Cup, the ICC has decided to include another team in its place.

According to the website, the ICC has told the Bangladesh Cricket Board to inform its government that if the team is not sent to India, a replacement team will be included.

It is worth noting that Bangladesh had demanded that its matches scheduled in India be shifted to Sri Lanka due to security concerns.

The controversy began when IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders dropped Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the league following threats by Hindu extremist groups in India. This move strained relations between the two cricket boards, after which the Bangladesh Cricket Board convened an emergency meeting and announced it would not send its team to India.