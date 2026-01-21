Punjab sets wheat price at Rs3,500 per mound for 2026

LAHORE – The Punjab government has fixed the wheat price at Rs3,500 per mound or 40 kilogramme for the year 2026.

The provincial government has issued a notification for the Wheat Policy 2026 outlining key measures for the procurement and management of strategic wheat reserves.

The notification stated that the wheat reserves will be procured through stakeholders, who will play a key role in the process.

This year, the procurement price for wheat has been set at Rs3,500 per mound. In contrast, the wheat price in 2025 was aligned with the open market rates.

The Punjab government plans to purchase up to 2.5 million metric tons of wheat for its reserves.

The management of these strategic wheat reserves will be handled through purchasing banks, with the Punjab government covering 70% of the financing costs.

A tripartite agreement will be signed between the Director-General of Food, the Agriculture Department, and the relevant banks to ensure smooth operations.

Additionally, selected stakeholders will be given access to government storage facilities free of charge. Farmers will be paid the full amount of Rs3,500 per mound on the spot for their wheat.