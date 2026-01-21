30 bodies found in single shop at Gul Plaza, death toll rises to 61

KARACHI – Thirty bodies have been recovered from a single shop in Gul Plaza, raising the death toll from the tragedy to 61.

According to DIG South Asad Raza, shopkeepers had indicated the presence of people on the mezzanine floor. All 30 bodies were found inside a crockery shop. He said debris removal has been halted for now, with priority given to recovering the bodies.

It has been reported that after the fire broke out at Gul Plaza, people locked themselves inside a shop in an attempt to save their lives. Their last mobile phone locations were also traced to the same spot.

Gul Plaza building to be demolished after final search: DC South

DC South Javed Nabi Khoso said that Rescue 1122 has been instructed to conduct a final search operation at Gul Plaza. Following the final search, the building will be demolished.

He said the responsibility for demolishing the building will rest with the SBCA, whose report had already declared the structure dangerous and unfit for use. The remaining portion of the building will be demolished after the final rescue search.

According to the police surgeon, 11 bodies have been identified so far. DNA samples have been collected, and samples from 51 relatives have also been taken.

In addition, the family of another missing person has contacted the missing persons desk. The family of 65-year-old Jahangir Shah has registered him as missing, bringing the total number of missing persons to 86.

Search operations continued at the fire-hit Gul Plaza. The ground, mezzanine, and first floors have been cleared. More than 40 percent of the building has collapsed, and there is a risk that the remaining structure could collapse at any time. Meanwhile, 32 vehicles, along with large generators, have been removed from the buildings roof.

The Deputy Commissioner South further said that the adjacent Rampa Plaza has been temporarily closed, and maps and other documents related to it have been sought from the SBCA.