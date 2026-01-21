‘Love Beyond Borders’: German doctor visits Pakistan to marry Love of her Life

ISLAMABAD – A 26-year-old German doctor stunned everyone by traveling all the way to Mandi Bahauddin and marrying 22-year-old Pakistani youth, all because of an online connection that started on the gaming platform Roblox.

The incredible love story started when Muhammad Akmal, a young man from village Difar in Mandi Bahauddin, met Dr. Selma, a German doctor, during an online game. What started as casual chatting soon turned into a deep emotional bond. The two continued their online relationship for five months before Selma made the life-changing decision to come to Pakistan and marry Akmal.

Akmal said he proposed to Salma on very first day they met online. Despite initial obstacles, Selma arrived in Pakistan after a few days and the two tied the knot in a grand ceremony.

Selma admitted that life in Pakistani village was a huge shock at first. Seeing rural daily routines such as washing clothes and dishes, and making roti, she found it completely new and challenging. But her love for Akmal was stronger than the difficulties, she learned everything with determination and joy.

Akmal revealed that the wedding had full support from both families, and the total expenses reached a staggering 45 lakh Pakistani rupees, including travel and wedding costs.

Selma holds dual passports, German and Bosnian, and said her intention to live with Akmal in Pakistan permanently. She is also learning Punjabi and Urdu to communicate easily with her new family and surroundings.