Pakistan accepts US invitation to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ for lasting ceasefire

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has accepted the invitation to join the Board of Peace aimed at achieving sustainable peace in Gaza.

The spokesperson for the Foreign Office has confirmed that Pakistan accepted the invitation to become part of the Board of Peace.

According to the Foreign Office spokesperson, US President Donald Trump had invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the Board of Peace.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan has announced its support for the Gaza peace plan under United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803. The purpose of the Board of Peace is to take practical steps toward a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

The spokesperson added that Pakistan has emphasized the need to increase humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and has reaffirmed its strong support for the Palestinian peoples right to self-determination.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan supports the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state and maintains that such a state should be based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.

The Foreign Office spokesperson stated that Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people and expressed hope that tangible progress toward peace will be achieved through the Board of Peace platform.

According to a foreign news agency, the United States is urging various global leaders to join the board established under President Trumps leadership, for which a fee of one billion dollars has been set for permanent membership.

Although the board was initially described as overseeing Gazas reconstruction, its charter does not limit its scope solely to Gaza. According to the news agency, documents suggest that the institution could also attempt to emerge as an alternative or rival to the United Nations.