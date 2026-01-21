Islamabad residents brace for Cold Weather as Rains, Thunderstorms expected this year

ISLAMABAD — Residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are expected to witness cold weather as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather warning as strong westerly wave approaches the country.

The system is expected to enter western Pakistan on Wednesday night and gradually move across the country by Thursday, causing a significant drop in temperatures and unstable weather conditions.

Islamabad Weather Update

City Humidity Min Temp Wed Thurs Friday ISLAMABAD 92% 6 °C Partly Cloudy [2–4] Partly Cloudy Thunderstorm Rain [3–5] Partly Cloudy Thunderstorm Rain [4–6]

PMD forecasts intermittent rain and thunderstorms in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Kashmir

Gilgit-Baltistan

Islamabad

Punjab

Sindh

Balochistan

The rainfall is likely to occur with short breaks, continuing through Friday.

Snowfall Alert

Heavy snowfall is expected in hilly and mountainous regions including: Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot

This snowfall may result in road closures and slippery conditions.

Met Office warns of potential road closures due to heavy snow:

On January 22: Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob

On January 22–23: Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli

Tourists and residents in hilly regions are advised to avoid unnecessary travel as landslides and avalanches are possible in:

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gilgit-Baltistan

Kashmir

Temperature Forecast

Islamabad:

Thursday: 3°C to 5°C

Friday: 4°C to 6°C

Rawalpindi:

Thursday: 6°C to 8°C

Friday: 7°C to 9°C

Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan over the past 24 hours.

Hilly areas remained very cold and partly cloudy, with isolated rain and snowfall in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PakistanTemperatures

Leh: -10°C (coldest)

Gupis: -6°C

Bagrote & Parachinar: -5°C

Kalam & Malam Jabba: -4°C

Kalat & Quetta: -3°C

Islamabad & Rawalpindi: 6°C (minimum)

Residents are urged to stay updated on weather warnings and take precautions, especially in hilly regions where travel may become dangerous due to snow and possible avalanches.