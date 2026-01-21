Islamabad residents brace for Cold Weather as Rains, Thunderstorms expected this year

ISLAMABAD — Residents of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are expected to witness cold weather as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather warning as strong westerly wave approaches the country.
The system is expected to enter western Pakistan on Wednesday night and gradually move across the country by Thursday, causing a significant drop in temperatures and unstable weather conditions.
Islamabad Weather Update
|City
|Humidity
|Min Temp
|Wed
|Thurs
|Friday
|ISLAMABAD
|92%
|6 °C
|Partly Cloudy [2–4]
|Partly Cloudy Thunderstorm Rain [3–5]
|Partly Cloudy Thunderstorm Rain [4–6]
PMD forecasts intermittent rain and thunderstorms in
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Kashmir
- Gilgit-Baltistan
- Islamabad
- Punjab
- Sindh
- Balochistan
The rainfall is likely to occur with short breaks, continuing through Friday.
Snowfall Alert
Heavy snowfall is expected in hilly and mountainous regions including: Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot
This snowfall may result in road closures and slippery conditions.
Met Office warns of potential road closures due to heavy snow:
On January 22: Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob
On January 22–23: Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Chitral, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galyat, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli
Tourists and residents in hilly regions are advised to avoid unnecessary travel as landslides and avalanches are possible in:
- Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Gilgit-Baltistan
- Kashmir
Temperature Forecast
Islamabad:
- Thursday: 3°C to 5°C
- Friday: 4°C to 6°C
Rawalpindi:
- Thursday: 6°C to 8°C
- Friday: 7°C to 9°C
Cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan over the past 24 hours.
Hilly areas remained very cold and partly cloudy, with isolated rain and snowfall in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
PakistanTemperatures
- Leh: -10°C (coldest)
- Gupis: -6°C
- Bagrote & Parachinar: -5°C
- Kalam & Malam Jabba: -4°C
- Kalat & Quetta: -3°C
- Islamabad & Rawalpindi: 6°C (minimum)
Residents are urged to stay updated on weather warnings and take precautions, especially in hilly regions where travel may become dangerous due to snow and possible avalanches.
