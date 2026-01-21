Karachi weather update: Met offices issues latest rain forecast

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted intermittent rain with thunder in Karachi on Thursday (January).

It said the weather will remain dry for the next 24 hours with cool conditions at night. However, scattered rain with thunder is expected on Thursday.

The minimum temperature in the city is expected to range between 14°C and 16°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to be between 25°C and 27°C. The minimum temperature recorded in the past 24 hours was 13.3°C.

Humidity levels are at 78%, with northeastern winds blowing at a speed of 4 km/h. A new western weather system is expected to affect Sindh starting tomorrow, bringing rain to Karachi and many parts of the province.

The Met Office’s Early Warning Centre has predicted light to moderate rain with thunder in districts such as Jamshoro, Dadu, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Nushahro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, and other regions in Sindh.

From tomorrow, northwestern winds from Balochistan will start to influence the city. By Friday, the minimum temperature could drop to 7°C to 9°C.