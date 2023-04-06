IBA deputy director killed in Sindh tribal dispute

KARACHI – Professor Ajmal Sawand, a deputy director at Institute of Business Administration (IBA) in Sukkur, was shot and killed over some tribal conflict in Sindh, authorities said on Thursday.

A rival armed gang of the Sundrani community ambushed Ajmal Sawand, who succumbed to the fatal shooting without receiving medical attention.

Initial investigation indicated that Sawand was attacked while he was enroute to his ancestral village Shalu Khan.

According to reports, the deceased came to the region to discuss some work involving his ancestral land in Kandhkot's Katcha neighbourhood.

Police in the area have taken note of the murder and vowed to apprehend those responsible.

Surprisingly, the attackers even recorded the killing and celebrated with aerial shooting.