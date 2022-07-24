Sindh declares public holiday in Karachi, Hyderabad on Monday amid heavy rainfall

KARACHI – Sindh government has declared Monday a public holiday for provincial capital Karachi and Hyderabad divisions amid heavy rainfall southeastern region.

PPP leader and provincial government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that Monday, July 25, will be a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions, after relentless rain continued on Sunday, which caused water logging and suspension of power in several areas.

He added that it’s been raining nonstop since early morning and the severity of rainfall has increased in the last hour or so. Wahab also urged the masses to avoid unnecessary movement, saying entire administration is still on ground and relief work will start as soon as the rain stops.

Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, #SindhGovt has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi & Hyderabad Divisions. Notification in this regard is being issued — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 24, 2022

Sindh information minister also called on the private sector to close their office tomorrow as many of the areas sink amid the recent monsoon spell.

Pakistan Meteorological Department released local rainfall data according to which the highest amount of rainfall received during the last 24 hours was in Quaidabad (4.5mm), followed by Saddar (4mm), Korangi (3mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (3mm), PAF Masroor base (2.4mm), Orangi Town (2mm), University Road (1.5mm), PAF Faisal base (1.5mm), Keamari (1.4mm), Jinnah Terminal (0.8mm), DHA Phase 2 (0.6mm), North Karachi (0.6mm) and old airport area (0.6mm).

Meanwhile, the lone power supplier in the port city has suspended the electricity supply to avoid any troublesome incident.

Scores of houses washed away in Kohistan as ... 07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2022 DASSU – At least 50 houses were collapsed and swept away as flash floods triggered by heavy rains caused massive ...

Earlier, the Met office predicted that Karachi may receive up to 200 millimetres of rain accompanied by stormy winds on weekend.