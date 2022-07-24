Scores of houses washed away in Kohistan as monsoon rains wreak havoc
Scores of houses washed away in Kohistan as monsoon rains wreak havoc
DASSU – At least 50 houses were collapsed and swept away as flash floods triggered by heavy rains caused massive destruction in Upper Kohistan.

Reports in local media said incessant rains continue to batter the northwestern, and southwestern regions, where some casualties were also reported.

The local administration has constituted teams for relief work and the assessment of losses in the affected areas. Tents along with other essential items were also sent to the affected families.

Several houses were also swept away in the Upper Chitral’s Boni area due to flash floods whereas areas of Lower Chitral were also affected by the heavy downpour.

The flash floods also destroyed bridges, orchards, and channels in Booni, forcing the inhabitants of low-lying areas to shift to safer places. 

Reports suggest that a large number of cattle were also killed, while water supply systems in some villages were damaged, however local residents managed to escape before the floods reached the hilly area.

Some roads were also closed for traffic due to landslides, while floodwater also damaged residences in Gabor and Daneed villages. A road clearance operation is also underway at various points in flood-affected areas.

Pakistan Disaster Management Authority earlier announced that at least one person died and two suffered injuries amid heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s capital.

