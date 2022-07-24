WATCH: Govinda joins birthday celebration of Saniya Shamshad’s son on video call

Bollywood superstar Govinda wished Pakistani starlet Saniya Shamshad’s son on his first birthday, making the tot's birthday celebration special as he joined him via videotelephony.

The Sadqay Tumhare star recently celebrated the first birthday of her son Azlan with close friends and family members in attendance. However, the celebration turned special as Govinda, a famous Indian star known for his slapstick performances and dancing skills, joined him on FaceTime.

In the video call, the two showbiz stars can be seen talking while Saniya replaced the original audio with the famous What Is Mobile Number song.

“Its not everyday you get to interact with an ever green Bollywood personality. Thank you Govinda Ji for making azlans birthday special, your humbleness and kind words definitely left a long lasting impression,” Nimra wrote by sharing video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saniya Shamshad Hussain (@saniyashamshadhussain)

The actor recently organized a grand birthday party as many Pakistani stars including Nimra Khan, Mohsin Abbas, Amir Saeed were spotted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saniya Shamshad Hussain (@saniyashamshadhussain)

Sania rose to fame after her drama Sadqay Tumhary. She also made appearances in several projects including Aseer e Zadi, Tere Pehlu Main and Piya Naam Ka Diya.