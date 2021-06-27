Ayeza Khan beats the heat in style 
Web Desk
06:01 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Ayeza Khan beats the heat in style 
Share

Ayeza Khan is one of the finest actresses of the Pakistan showbiz industry. Currently, she is winning hearts with her drama Chupke Chupke.

The stunner is also the current crown holder of becoming the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.3 million followers.

Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, Ayeza has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and uploaded her new photos with her children. In the pictures, Ayeza can be seen enjoying with her kids at a beach. 

Ayeza Khan never forgets to talk about her children in every interview. She always talks about how she manages to give proper time to her children. Ayeza is blessed with two beautiful children Hoorain and Rayaan. 

Ayeza Khan’s new dance video takes internet by ... 02:03 PM | 28 Apr, 2021

Ayeza Khan is one of the finest actresses of the Pakistan showbiz industry. Currently, she is winning hearts with her ...

More From This Category
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi shows off surfing ...
04:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Celebs greet Mahira Khan on completion of decade ...
02:20 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Hira Mani trolled over her latest photo with ...
01:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Did Hareem Shah get engaged?
01:22 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
PTV pioneer, legendary actress Begum Khursheed ...
12:34 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
Malala Yousafzai gets first dose of Covid-19 ...
06:02 PM | 26 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan beats the heat in style 
06:01 PM | 27 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr