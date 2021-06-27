Ayeza Khan beats the heat in style 

Ayeza Khan is one of the finest actresses of the Pakistan showbiz industry. Currently, she is winning hearts with her drama Chupke Chupke.

The stunner is also the current crown holder of becoming the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram with 9.3 million followers.

Apart from her flawless acting skills and strong onscreen presence, Ayeza has a huge fan following that are die-hard followers of her beauty and style.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and uploaded her new photos with her children. In the pictures, Ayeza can be seen enjoying with her kids at a beach.

Ayeza Khan never forgets to talk about her children in every interview. She always talks about how she manages to give proper time to her children. Ayeza is blessed with two beautiful children Hoorain and Rayaan.