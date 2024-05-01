Shaheen Shah Afridi’s video of offering prayers in sunshine goes viral

A video of Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi offering prayers in the sunshine is doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Shaheen Shah Afridi is seen wearing trousers and a t-shirt, praying on a prayer mat laid out in front of a car.

As soon as the video appeared on social media, it quickly began to circulate, and many social media users are actively commenting on it.

Some social media users are praising Shaheen Shah, while others are calling it insincere.

One person said, "This is nothing but a publicity stunt."

Another user wrote, "What a coincidence that whenever a star prays outdoors, there is always a cameraman nearby to shoot the video."