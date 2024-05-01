Search

Technology

SAZGAR and GWM's partnership continues to drive innovation in Pakistan's SUV market

Web Desk
07:36 PM | 1 May, 2024
SAZGAR and GWM's partnership continues to drive innovation in Pakistan's SUV market

 Since their alliance in 2022, SAZGAR and GWM have become a force to be reckoned with. With the Haval H6, H6 HEV, and Jolion already popular choices in the ever-so-competitive SUV market landscape of Pakistan, Haval Pakistan has cemented its position as a market leader. In light of the remarkable progress of Haval in Pakistan, the launch of the Jolion HEV comes as no big surprise. It is the second locally assembled vehicle in the Haval lineup and is a unique achievement in itself – no other automaker in Pakistan has achieved this feat as of yet of having not one but two locally assembled hybrid vehicles.

 The Jolion HEV features a 1.5L DHT transmission engine delivering 190HP and 375Nm of torque. Packed with advanced features like Level Two Autonomous Driving, Ventilated Seats, Head Up Display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and Adaptive Cruise Control, the vehicle is sure to take the competition heads on. The vehicle has enjoyed substantial success in other markets like Australia and South Africa in the past too.

The Jolion HEV also stands out due to a competitive price of PKR 9,295,000/- and a 2-3 month delivery window after a PKR 1,800,000/- booking amount. It is key to note while there are predominantly petrol-only vehicles available in the aforementioned price range, the advent of Jolion HEV is a welcome change for the mass market.

 In a bid to solidify their commitment to sustainability, SAZGAR has also introduced the Ora 03 (electric hatchback) and Tank 500 (7-seater hybrid SUV) vehicles to Pakistan, with both of them currently available as CBU imports. This, along with their EV rickshaw lineup (exported to African and Asian markets), denotes SAZGAR as a pioneer in Pakistan's NEV (new energy vehicle) segment.

Recently, SAZGAR held a spectacular grand launch event for the Jolion HEV. Among the attendees were senior management personnel, the entire factory workforce, dealership owners, officers, and GWM representatives. The grand night started off with some encouraging words from the top management, a fabulous launch sequence unveiling the Jolion HEV, and the management presenting awards to the workforce as a tribute to their relentless efforts to bring another world-class vehicle to Pakistan.

Below is a short highlights reel of the event, share your thoughts in the comments below!

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

07:36 PM | 1 May, 2024

SAZGAR and GWM's partnership continues to drive innovation in ...

09:08 AM | 1 May, 2024

Google to establish 50 Smart Schools in Pakistan

07:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Czech software company to invest $1 million in data centre in Pakistan

08:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

KIA Stonic EX+ price cut by 25% in Pakistan

02:05 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Global Entrepreneurship & Freelancing Summit 2024 Empowers Future ...

10:15 PM | 26 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as world's richest man once again

Advertisement

Latest

08:21 PM | 1 May, 2024

'World's strongest man' Martins Licis visits Pakistan

Gold & Silver

08:51 AM | 1 May, 2024

Gold rates in Pakistan; Check today gold price on 1 May 2024

Forex

Pakistan Open Market Forex Rates - Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, other currencies - 1 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 1, 2024 Wednesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.5 for buying and 296.5 for selling while British Pound hovers at 344.45 for buying, and 347.85 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.35 280
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.35 748.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40 40.4
Euro EUR 293.5 296.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.08 913.08
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.33 58.93
NewZealand Dollar NZD 166.25 168.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.32 25.62
Omani Riyal OMR 722.99 730.99
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.48 77.18
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.46 25.76
Swiss Franc CHF 305.64 308.14
Thai Bhat THB 7.52 7.67
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.45 347.85
Australian Dollar AUD 179.2 181

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: