SAZGAR and GWM's partnership continues to drive innovation in Pakistan's SUV market

Since their alliance in 2022, SAZGAR and GWM have become a force to be reckoned with. With the Haval H6, H6 HEV, and Jolion already popular choices in the ever-so-competitive SUV market landscape of Pakistan, Haval Pakistan has cemented its position as a market leader. In light of the remarkable progress of Haval in Pakistan, the launch of the Jolion HEV comes as no big surprise. It is the second locally assembled vehicle in the Haval lineup and is a unique achievement in itself – no other automaker in Pakistan has achieved this feat as of yet of having not one but two locally assembled hybrid vehicles.

The Jolion HEV features a 1.5L DHT transmission engine delivering 190HP and 375Nm of torque. Packed with advanced features like Level Two Autonomous Driving, Ventilated Seats, Head Up Display, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and Adaptive Cruise Control, the vehicle is sure to take the competition heads on. The vehicle has enjoyed substantial success in other markets like Australia and South Africa in the past too.

The Jolion HEV also stands out due to a competitive price of PKR 9,295,000/- and a 2-3 month delivery window after a PKR 1,800,000/- booking amount. It is key to note while there are predominantly petrol-only vehicles available in the aforementioned price range, the advent of Jolion HEV is a welcome change for the mass market.

In a bid to solidify their commitment to sustainability, SAZGAR has also introduced the Ora 03 (electric hatchback) and Tank 500 (7-seater hybrid SUV) vehicles to Pakistan, with both of them currently available as CBU imports. This, along with their EV rickshaw lineup (exported to African and Asian markets), denotes SAZGAR as a pioneer in Pakistan's NEV (new energy vehicle) segment.

Recently, SAZGAR held a spectacular grand launch event for the Jolion HEV. Among the attendees were senior management personnel, the entire factory workforce, dealership owners, officers, and GWM representatives. The grand night started off with some encouraging words from the top management, a fabulous launch sequence unveiling the Jolion HEV, and the management presenting awards to the workforce as a tribute to their relentless efforts to bring another world-class vehicle to Pakistan.

Below is a short highlights reel of the event, share your thoughts in the comments below!