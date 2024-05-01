Search

Hajj 2024: Pilgrims to wear special tags in Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
08:02 PM | 1 May, 2024
Hajj 2024: Pilgrims to wear special tags in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - Pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia would be displaying special tags that would help the authorities find illegal pilgrims.

As the Hajj season begins shortly, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has officially launched a tag to be displayed by legal pilgrims to access holy sites during the pilgrimage.

In this regard, the Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah launched the Nusuk Card which contains comprehensive data on each pilgrim.

There is also a digital version of the card - available on Saudi apps Nusuk and Tawakklana -  and the pilgrims must display the card to get access to the holy places and move in and around the kingdom.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have defined the Nusuk Card as an official printed card aimed to filter legal pilgrims at the holy places from others. 

As far as the process for getting the card is concerned, it would be given to overseas pilgrims by respective Hajj offices after the issuance of pilgrimage visas. On the other hand, the domestic pilgrims will receive it from the service providers after Hajj permits are issued.

The development comes after Saudi Arabia warned Muslims planning to perform Hajj pilgrimage against fake campaigns and websites, and defined associated legal channels. The Council of Senior Scholars, Saudi Arabia’s highest Islamic body, has also clarified that performing Hajj without legal documents is a sin.

It is to be highlighted that the Hajj is scheduled for June this year and the government of Saudi Arabia is finalizing arrangements to welcome over 2 million Muslims from across the world.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

08:21 PM | 1 May, 2024

'World's strongest man' Martins Licis visits Pakistan

