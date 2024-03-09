Search

Immigration

UK keeps crackdown against foreign worker visas under 'close review'

Web Desk
08:13 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
LONDON - The UK government is keeping the crackdown against the abuse of foreign worker visas under close review as the fresh changes take effect next week.

A statement by the Downing Street confirmed the development in the backdrop of fears that new care providers have been granted licenses by the Home Office though few are new to the industry.

Starting March 11, new regulations will be implemented, prohibiting healthcare professionals from bringing their families to the UK and mandating care providers who sponsor migrants to register with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The statement comes as eyebrows were raised when it came to light that hundreds of licenses were reportedly granted to firms - to hire workforce - that are just a few months old and have no history of providing care.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said next week robust changes to curb abuse of the migration system come into force, adding that these measures will restrict care workers from bringing independents and require care providers to register with the Care Quality Commission if they are sponsoring migrants.

"We have taken robust action to crack down on the misuse of the visa immigration system and obviously we will keep further measures under close review," he affirmed.

The figures released last week imply that a record number of foreign health and care workers were issued UK visas last year.

Statistically, 146,477 applicants were granted permission to arrive on health visas in 2023 but if the dependants are taken into account, the figure increases to 349,929. As far as 2022 is concerned, the figure was 157,636.

The UK government has introduced a series of measures to discourage immigration and some of the steps include an increase to the minimum salary required for those arriving on a Skilled Worker Visa, from £26,200 to £38,700 as well as increasing the minimum income threshold for those bringing dependents to the UK on family visas.

The government is also restricting the liberties granted to international students and they can't bring in family members under new reforms with few exemptions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

