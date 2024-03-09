Punjab, KP govts issue Ramadan office timings

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments on Saturday issued office timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, offices timings for the offices opening five days a week will be 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and 9am to 12:30pm on Fridays.

For the offices, which open six days a week, office timings will be 9am to 2pm from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays. Office timings on Fridays will be 9am to 12:30pm.

In a related development, the Punjab government too issued the office timings for government offices during the holy month of Ramadan.

For the offices opening five days a week, office timings will be 10am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, these offices will remain open from 9am till 1pm.

For the government offices opening six days a week, office timings will be 9am to 3:30pm and 9am to 1pm on Fridays.