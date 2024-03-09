Search

Ramadan

Punjab, KP govts issue Ramadan office timings

08:58 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
Source: File photo

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments on Saturday issued office timings for the holy month of Ramadan. 

According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, offices timings for the offices opening five days a week will be 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and 9am to 12:30pm on Fridays.

For the offices, which open six days a week, office timings will be 9am to 2pm from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays. Office timings on Fridays will be 9am to 12:30pm. 

In a related development, the Punjab government too issued the office timings for government offices during the holy month of Ramadan. 

For the offices opening five days a week, office timings will be 10am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, these offices will remain open from 9am till 1pm. 

For the government offices opening six days a week, office timings will be 9am to 3:30pm and 9am to 1pm on Fridays. 

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Marc 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

