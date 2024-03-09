Punjab, KP govts issue Ramadan office timings

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments on Saturday issued office timings for the holy month of Ramadan.
According to a notification issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, offices timings for the offices opening five days a week will be 9am to 3pm from Monday to Thursday and 9am to 12:30pm on Fridays.
For the offices, which open six days a week, office timings will be 9am to 2pm from Monday to Thursday and on Saturdays. Office timings on Fridays will be 9am to 12:30pm.
In a related development, the Punjab government too issued the office timings for government offices during the holy month of Ramadan.
For the offices opening five days a week, office timings will be 10am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, these offices will remain open from 9am till 1pm.
For the government offices opening six days a week, office timings will be 9am to 3:30pm and 9am to 1pm on Fridays.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|282.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.3
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.88
|41.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
