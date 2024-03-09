Search

Immigration

Italy arrests 9 Pakistanis over migrant smuggling charges

Web Desk
11:24 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
MILAN - As many as 9 Pakistanis were arrested by Italy for smuggling migrants along the Balkan route after an organization alleged of facilitating illegal migration was exposed.

Although official details on the arrests are awaited, Italian News Agency Ansa reports that the Pakistanis face charges related to organizing the illegal entry of multiple fellow nationals, in addition to allegations of robbery, injuries, and attempted extortion. 

The arrests are a follow-up of the investigations launched in March last year after a case emerged involving two Pakistani citizens who were assaulted by multiple individuals believed to be part of the criminal organization.

At that time it was reported that one of the victims was forcefully detained in an apartment in the center of Siena and officials later came to know that this was an attempted kidnapping to extort more money for his trip to Italy.

It is believed that the individuals assisted irregular migrants along part of the Balkan route in Italy for money they allegedly received from a currency exchange shop manager in Athens. The money was taken on behalf of individuals related to a criminal network established in Siena but operating with logistical hubs in Greece and Bosnia, Schengenvisainfo reported.

it is also reported that after immigrants arrived in Italy, they faced attacks, threats, and extortion to obtain more money and those trying to escape would be seriously injured. One of the immigrants was found in an apartment in Siena for an alleged debt of 2000€.

As the investigations unfolded, the police identified several other undocumented Pakistani nationals in the province of Siena and provided shelter to them besides arranging temporary accommodations while awaiting the formalization of their international protection requests.

As far as the response from Pakistan is concerned, no official statement has been issued by any law enforcement agency 

