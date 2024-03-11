UK enforces strict rules for Care Worker Visa to discourage immigration

LONDON - The authorities in the United Kingdom have announced the enforcement of new rules to cut net migration and tackle visa abuse as part of the government’s plan to bring down unsustainable levels of legal migration.

As part of the law that stands implemented today, care workers will now be restricted from bringing dependants as the government examined that 120,000 dependants accompanied 100,000 workers on the route last year.

As part of the reforms, care providers in England acting as sponsors for migrants will also be required to register with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) which is the regulator for Health and Social Care to prevent worker exploitation and abuse within the sector.

As part of the larger reforms, the government believes that a total of 300,000 people who were eligible to come to the UK last year would now not be able to do so.

Commenting on the law, Home Secretary, James Cleverly MP said care workers make an incredible contribution to society, taking care of loved ones in times of need but inaction in the face of clear abuse, manipulation of the immigration system, and unsustainable migration numbers can not be justified.

'It is neither right nor fair to allow this unacceptable situation to continue. We promised the British people action, and we will not rest until we have delivered on our commitment to bring numbers down substantially,' he said.

The official elaborated that there is clear evidence that care workers have been offered visas under false pretenses, traveling thousands of miles for jobs that simply don’t exist or to be paid far below the minimum wage required for their work.

According to a statement by the Home Office, these changes come into force as the government is set to lay rules in Parliament later this week (14 March) to prevent the continued undercutting of British workers, which includes raising the salary threshold that a skilled worker must meet in order to get a visa and removing the 20% ‘going-rate’ discount for migrant workers in shortage occupations.

The set of measures follows reforms to student visas which came into force in January, ending the ability of nearly all postgraduate students to bring dependants to the UK.

In further changes, the Shortage Occupation List (SOL) will be abolished and would be replaced with a new Immigration Salary List on 4 April.

It is to be highlighted that from April 4th, the minimum salary required for those arriving on the Skilled Worker visa will increase by 48% from £26,200 to £38,700.

As far as the family visas are concerned, the minimum income requirement will also increase, starting at £29,000 from 11 April, and by early 2025 this will be increased to £38,700, helping to ensure dependants brought to the UK are supported financially.

The measures are being taken after Rishi SUnak's government faced flak for the skyrocketing immigration numbers, triggering calls that pro-immigration policies be discouraged.