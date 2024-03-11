Sonya Hussaiyn's new reel in body hugging dress is a sight for sore eyes

Sonya Hussaiyn is one of the most talented and sought-after Pakistani actress these days. She is know for her exquisite beauty and acting skills. With her 3.1 million followers on Instagram, she keeps her fans posted about her personal and professional engagements.

In her latest Instagram reel, Hussaiyn can be seen having fun in a body-hugging dress with Indian song 'Mar Jawaan' playing in the background.

Since her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 television series Dareecha, she hasn't looked back. She has played lead roles in several hits series such as Mujhay Sandal Kar Do (2012), Mein Hari Piya (2013), Mere Hamrahi (2013), Shikwa (2014), Marasim (2014), Nikah (2015), Farwa Ki ABC (2015), Nazo (2015), Surkh Jorra (2015), Kisay Chahoon (2016), and Haasil (2017).

Hussaiyn's career progressed with the acclaimed series Aisi Hai Tanhai (2017) and Tinkay Ka Sahara (2022), and then comedy film Tich Button (2022). The first of these earned her two Lux Style Award nominations.