Sonya Hussaiyn's new reel in body hugging dress is a sight for sore eyes

Sonya Hussaiyn is one of the most talented and sought-after Pakistani actress these days. She is know for her exquisite beauty and acting skills. With her 3.1 million followers on Instagram, she keeps her fans posted about her personal and professional engagements.
In her latest Instagram reel, Hussaiyn can be seen having fun in a body-hugging dress with Indian song 'Mar Jawaan' playing in the background.
Since her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2011 television series Dareecha, she hasn't looked back. She has played lead roles in several hits series such as Mujhay Sandal Kar Do (2012), Mein Hari Piya (2013), Mere Hamrahi (2013), Shikwa (2014), Marasim (2014), Nikah (2015), Farwa Ki ABC (2015), Nazo (2015), Surkh Jorra (2015), Kisay Chahoon (2016), and Haasil (2017).
Hussaiyn's career progressed with the acclaimed series Aisi Hai Tanhai (2017) and Tinkay Ka Sahara (2022), and then comedy film Tich Button (2022). The first of these earned her two Lux Style Award nominations.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
