Praying for Palestinians, Faryal Makhdoom and husband Amir Khan perform Umrah

Faryal Makhdoom, the wife of former Pakistani boxer Amir Khan, offered heartfelt prayers for the Palestinian brothers and sisters during her Umrah pilgrimage.

Currently in Saudi Arabia, the model and social media sensation, Makhdoom also attended the closing ceremony of the Red Sea International Film Festival alongside her husband Amir Khan after completing the Umrah rituals.

She shared a post on Instagram, capturing a serene moment in front of the Kaaba. Dressed in a black abaya and hijab, she gracefully takes her followers on a virtual visit to the holy place, sharing soulful scenes and spreading a sense of tranquillity.

"I’ve searched for many remedies only to find that my only remedy was remembering you - ٱللَّٰه

A special prayer for my brothers and sisters in Palestine. You are in our hearts forever" she captioned the post.

Fans had mixed reactions to the pictures. While some congratulated her on this journey, others criticised her for wearing lash extensions and makeup.